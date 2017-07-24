Cramer's game plan: Take this earnings onslaught day by day

Industrials: Caterpillar, 3M and United Technologies will report earnings before the bell, and consensus expects better-than-anticipated results. Cramer's top pick is 3M, but his advice for all three was the same:

"[High expectations have] caused these stocks to ramp going into earnings, so if you want to buy them — and I totally get that you might want to, because they're great American companies— I suggest waiting until the end of the conference calls before you pull the trigger. Trading off the headlines is just way too risky this week."

Restaurants: McDonald's will report in the morning, and Cramer has noticed investors wondering how CEO Steve Easterbrook's initiatives can keep driving the fast food chain's stock up.

"I think the wonder continues, though, with better-than-expected numbers, a weaker dollar and some customer relations improvement that could continue to propel this stock," Cramer said.

Representing the best and the worst of publicly-traded fast food stocks, Domino's and Chipotle will also report earnings on Tuesday. Chipotle issues its quarterly results following a string of unfavorable incidents at its restaurants that once again made consumers question the brand.

"Remember, Domino's has consistently beaten numbers while Chipotle's consistently failed to beat. I don't think it's going to be any different this time," Cramer said.

Semiconductors: Despite Advanced Micro Devices' business in video game chips and chips for mining cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, Cramer expects its stock to pull back after it reports.

"AMD doesn't seem to be able to tell a great story and we typically get sell-offs after it reports. So if you want to own AMD, may I suggest that you wait?" the "Mad Money" host said.