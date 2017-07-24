Earnings, Fed hold keys to Wall Street's recent record run

President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kusher said, in a statement released ahead of his meeting today with the Senate Intelligence Committee, he "did not collude" with Russia or seek back channels with Moscow last year. (Reuters)



* Kushner details previously undisclosed contact with Russian ambassador (WSJ)

* Trump Jr. and Manafort reach deal to avoid public hearing (CNN)

* Trump open to signing Russia sanctions bill (Reuters)

* EU ready to retaliate against US sanctions on Russia (FT)

The White House said Trump plans to speak to the press this afternoon after meeting with "victims of Obamacare." Meanwhile, Senate Republicans plan to vote this week on their years-long quest to demolish the 2010 Affordable Care Act. (USA Today & Washington Post)

In a counterpunch to Republicans, Democrats are rolling out today a new economic platform in hopes of winning over President Trump's populist base with promises to take on big businesses, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and create jobs. (CNBC)

WebMD (WBMD) shares were soaring about 20 percent in premarket trading after the health website operator agreed to be acquired by private equity firm KKR (KKR) for $66.50 per share in cash or about $2.8 billion. (CNBC)

Uber rival Grab expects to raise about $2.5 billion from China's Didi Chuxing, Japan's Softbank Group, and others to bolster its ride-hailing dominance in the region and grow its fledgling mobile payments business. (CNBC)

Israel-based Neuroderm (NDRM) shares were rocketing about 15 percent higher in the premarket after the drugmaker agreed to be purchased by Japan's Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for $1.1 billion in cash. (Reuters)

Time Warner (TWX) chief Jeff Bewkes said he does not think the White House will interfere in AT&T's $85.4 billion bid or try to use the deal as leverage to affect CNN's news coverage. (NY Times)

General Motors (GM) put six of its cars under review, including its once breakthrough Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, as it evaluates whether to cancel them in the coming years. (Reuters)

Microsoft (MSFT) is considering removing the iconic Paint application from an upcoming update of Windows 10 after nearly 32 years in existence. The autumn update of Windows 10 does not have a release date yet. (CNBC)

Actor and ex-wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson teamed up with Apple (AAPL) for a new commercial promoting Siri as the tech giant faces challenges from rivals such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google in the virtual digital assistant space. (CNBC)

A sold out event Saturday in Chicago to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Niantic's Pokemon Go turned into a disaster with spotty cellular coverage and other technical snags. Shares of the game's part-owner Nintendo were lower in Tokyo trading. (USA Today)

Viewers took to social media to blast Discovery (DISCA) and Michael Phelps after it was revealed about an hour into Sunday's kick-off of Shark Week that the olympic gold medalist was not going to race a real shark. He raced a simulation and lost. (Washington Post)