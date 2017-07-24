Earnings set to dominate on Wall Street as Alphabet, Hasbro, Halliburton report

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Monday, as investors prepared themselves for another week of bumper earnings reports.

Alphabet, Hasbro, Arconic, Halliburton, Illinois Tool Works and Anadarko Petroleum are some of the major brands set to release corporate earnings before and after the bell.

Stanley Black & Decker, ManpowerGroup, Celanese, Everest Re, and J&J Snack Foods are also expected to report.

Sticking with releases, market-watchers will be on the lookout for key economic data including the Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) due out at 9.45 a.m. ET, followed by existing homes sales data, due out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile commodities will also be up for discussion, as investors turn their attention to a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, which may address the rising output seen from Libya and Nigeria as of late.