    Earnings set to dominate on Wall Street as Alphabet, Hasbro, Halliburton report

    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Monday, as investors prepared themselves for another week of bumper earnings reports.

    Alphabet, Hasbro, Arconic, Halliburton, Illinois Tool Works and Anadarko Petroleum are some of the major brands set to release corporate earnings before and after the bell.

    Stanley Black & Decker, ManpowerGroup, Celanese, Everest Re, and J&J Snack Foods are also expected to report.

    Sticking with releases, market-watchers will be on the lookout for key economic data including the Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) due out at 9.45 a.m. ET, followed by existing homes sales data, due out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

    Meanwhile commodities will also be up for discussion, as investors turn their attention to a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, which may address the rising output seen from Libya and Nigeria as of late.

    At 5.40 a.m. ET on Monday, oil prices eked out gains with U.S. crude hovering around $45.87, while Brent stood around $48.22 per barrel.

    Investors will also be keeping a close eye on politics, in case there's any noise coming out of the White House on Monday.

    Last Friday, Sean Spicer resigned as the White House's press secretary after he opposed the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

    Principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be taking over as press secretary, Scaramucci announced last week.

    In Europe, bourses were under pressure in morning trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade on a relatively mixed note. Last Friday, U.S. stocks ended trade in the red.

    —CNBC's Angelica LaVito contributed to this report.

