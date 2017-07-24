How to turn your Echo Dot into a portable speaker you can take anywhere

I found a way to take my Amazon Echo Dot wherever I go.

Even better, the solution improves the speaker quality dramatically, making the Echo Dot on a par with the far more expensive Amazon Echo.

First, some back story. I'd been looking for a new gadget that allowed me to take an Amazon Echo anywhere, like to the back yard, or around the house, where I didn't have a power outlet. At first I thought the Amazon Tap, a small portable speaker with Alexa built-in, would be the solution. The microphone isn't great, though, and it's quite expensive at $130.

That's when a friend tipped me off to the $50 Vaux Cordless Home Speaker. It allows you to drop the Echo Dot right into the top, quickly transforming it into an impressive and portable speaker with up to six hours of battery life.