    European markets open higher; Luxottica, Ryanair, Reckit Benckiser report earnings

    • Luxottica, Ryanair, Julius Baer and Reckitt Benckiser report their latest earnings
    • There will be new flash manufacturing PMIs in France, Germany and the euro zone.

    Bourses in Europe open higher on Monday as investors look out for new earnings and data reports and possible new sanctions on Russia.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.14 percent up with most sectors trading in positive ground.

    President Donald Trump said Sunday he is willing to sign new sanctions against Russia. However, in Europe, the European Commission's President Jean-Claude Juncker warned that there will be retaliations on the U.S. if it pushes sanctions affecting European companies.

    The Auto sector is set to be under pressure after reports that the European Commission is investigating collusion between German carmakers.

    Earnings, Data

    In corporate news, Luxottica, Ryanair, Julius Baer and Reckitt Benckiser are due to report their latest earnings numbers. Later, Alphabet is also due to report after the bell.

    In terms of data, there will be new flash manufacturing PMIs in France, Germany and the euro zone.

    In currency markets, the euro held at two-year highs following remarks by ECB President Mario Draghi last week, while the dollar remained weak ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week.

