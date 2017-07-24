European markets open higher; Luxottica, Ryanair, Reckit Benckiser report earnings

Bourses in Europe open higher on Monday as investors look out for new earnings and data reports and possible new sanctions on Russia.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.14 percent up with most sectors trading in positive ground.

President Donald Trump said Sunday he is willing to sign new sanctions against Russia. However, in Europe, the European Commission's President Jean-Claude Juncker warned that there will be retaliations on the U.S. if it pushes sanctions affecting European companies.

The Auto sector is set to be under pressure after reports that the European Commission is investigating collusion between German carmakers.