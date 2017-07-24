Financial analyst: Millennials are making a mistake by not using credit cards

Eating well seems to be a millennial value. According to Bankrate, young people are spending more than other generations on everyday purchases like groceries and gas, as well as on experiences like dining out. And, the site's chief financial analyst says, young people are missing out by not using credit cards to make those purchases.

"Those basic bills represent rich opportunities to earn money back, or points that can add up to cool vacations and other rewards. So millennials might seriously want to consider putting more of their everyday spending on credit cards," Bankrate writes, adding that rewards cards are "free money."

"Focus on cards that have the highest payouts in the categories where you spend the most. This is the way to maximize the return you're getting on everyday spending," CFA Greg McBride tells the site.