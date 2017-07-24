Here's why choosing your favorite FANG stock is like asking a parent to pick their favorite child

Some of the biggest technology firms on Wall Street are poised to announce earnings this week though finding a favorite among them is akin to a parent specifying their favorite child, Ben Rogoff, Polar Capital Fund Manager, told CNBC on Monday.

Of the four so-called FANG stocks, three are reporting this week: Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.

When asked whether it was possible to choose a favorite from the three tech giants, Rogoff quipped, "Well they are all large holdings for us so… you know which one of your children is your favorite?"



He added that while he didn't have any valuation concerns for either Facebook, Amazon or Alphabet he warned that ultimately the challenge for each of these companies would come down to growth.