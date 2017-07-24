Malcolm Gladwell: There are no shortcuts to success—here's what will up your chances

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell is known for uncovering misconceptions. One he'd like to settle once and for all? There is no shortcut to success.
Gladwell learned this firsthand when he was fired from his first job after just two months. When he was 20 years old, Gladwell took a job working for a magazine in Indiana and quickly realized he lacked the discipline he'd need to be successful.
"I was 20 years old and I couldn't wake up before 11 o'clock in the morning," he told CNBC at OZY Fest. His inability to make it to work on time ultimately forced his boss to fire him.
Since then, Gladwell has come to profoundly appreciate the value of hard work. "I have learned many things subsequently, but you know, one of them is the importance of discipline," he says.