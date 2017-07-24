    How to use Siri without touching your iPhone's home button

    Siri Dinner Reservations
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    • You can call up Siri without touching the Home button
    • It works on most iPads and iPhones, though some need to be plugged in
    • Here's how to get started with Hey Siri

    You can call up Siri without even touching the phone's home button.

    It's a feature Apple introduced a couple of years ago, but a lot of people still don't know about it.

    It works with almost all of Apple's products. If you have an iPhone 6 or older, your device needs to be plugged in for this to work. If you have an iPhone 6s or newer, you can call up Siri no matter where you are. It even works on Apple's newer iPad Pro tablets.

    Here's how to set it up.

    Open the settings app on your iPhone or iPad and tap the Siri option

    CNBC Tech: Hey Siri 1
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Enable "Access when locked" and "Allow Hey Siri."

    CNBC Tech: Hey Siri 2
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    Now you'll be walked through a setup process where Siri learns your voice.

    CNBC Tech: Hey Siri 3
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    You'll say "Hey Siri" a lot 

    CNBC Tech: Hey Siri 5
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

    That's it! Now you'll be able to call up Siri whenever you want, even if your iPhone isn't in your hand.

    CNBC Tech: Hey Siri 6
    Todd Haselton | CNBC

