How to use Siri without touching your iPhone's home button
You can call up Siri without even touching the phone's home button.
It's a feature Apple introduced a couple of years ago, but a lot of people still don't know about it.
It works with almost all of Apple's products. If you have an iPhone 6 or older, your device needs to be plugged in for this to work. If you have an iPhone 6s or newer, you can call up Siri no matter where you are. It even works on Apple's newer iPad Pro tablets.
Here's how to set it up.
Open the settings app on your iPhone or iPad and tap the Siri option
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Enable "Access when locked" and "Allow Hey Siri."
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Now you'll be walked through a setup process where Siri learns your voice.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
You'll say "Hey Siri" a lot
Todd Haselton | CNBC
That's it! Now you'll be able to call up Siri whenever you want, even if your iPhone isn't in your hand.
Todd Haselton | CNBC