    ×

    Politics

    Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia, my actions were 'proper'

    • Jared Kushner denies colluding with Russia after his meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee.
    • Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, said he had no "improper contacts."
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner speaks to members of the White House press following his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S. July 24, 2017.
    Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia, my actions were 'proper'   

    Jared Kushner on Monday firmly denied collusion with Russia during the 2016 election and said that his actions while serving on his father-in-law's campaign were "proper."

    "The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign," Kushner said outside the White House.

    "Let me be very clear: I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses. And I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information."

    The brief public remarks largely echoed parts of a written statement he released before a Monday interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee. The panel is probing Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin.

    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner speaks to members of the White House press following his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S. July 24, 2017.
    Joshua Roberts | Reuters
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner speaks to members of the White House press following his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S. July 24, 2017.

    Kushner, who worked closely with the Trump campaign and is now a senior White House advisor, has found himself in the thick of the Russia investigations.

    The scrutiny has only increased after emails showed that a meeting, set up by Donald Trump Jr. and attended by Kushner, was arranged after the younger Trump was offered compromising information on then-candidate Hillary Clinton as part of Russia and its government's support for then-candidate Donald Trump.

    Kushner also has faced criticism for previously withholding pieces of information about his contacts with foreign nationals during the campaign.

    In the written statement Monday, the president's son-in-law said that he had not seen the email chain until recently. He also said that he asked his assistant to call him out of the meeting once he realized a Russian lawyer there wanted to talk about adoption policy.

    Kushner also denied discussing establishing a secret back channel with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. He admitted to meeting with Kislyak at Trump Tower in December, but said that the pair talked about Syria policy.

    Kushner also said that he met with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov, but added that he did not discuss specific policies.

    — The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...