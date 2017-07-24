Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia, my actions were 'proper'   

Jared Kushner on Monday firmly denied collusion with Russia during the 2016 election and said that his actions while serving on his father-in-law's campaign were "proper."

"The record and documents I have voluntarily provided will show that all of my actions were proper and occurred in the normal course of events of a very unique campaign," Kushner said outside the White House.

"Let me be very clear: I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds for my businesses. And I have been fully transparent in providing all requested information."

The brief public remarks largely echoed parts of a written statement he released before a Monday interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee. The panel is probing Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin.