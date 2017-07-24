Josh Brown: If 'FANG' earnings disappoint, stocks overall could weather the storm

The stock market will likely continue to grind higher even if "FANG" earnings for the most recent quarter disappoint, money manager and popular blogger Josh Brown told CNBC on Monday.

CNBC's Jim Cramer indicated earlier Monday that there could be a tech sell-off if certain FANG stocks missed on earnings this week.

"There is enough happening underneath the surface in terms of rotation so that an off quarter from an Amazon or a Microsoft or whatever is not going to end the bigger trend," Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said on "Halftime Report."

Brown spoke before tech giants Facebook, Amazon and Google's parent company, Alphabet, report earnings this week. Shares of Netflix popped last week on its second-quarter earnings report. That stock was the second biggest gainer on the Nasdaq 100 last week, up 17.02 percent.

U.S. stock indexes have driven higher this year. The Dow is up nearly 9 percent year to date, according to FactSet. The S&P and tech-heavy Nasdaq are up 10.3 percent and 18.8 percent, respectively, as of Friday's close.

Brown, writer of the widely read blog The Reformed Broker, also said it's important to note that there are signs the U.S. has a healthy market. He said, "weak stocks keep getting weaker."

"Look at Chipotle — bad news and it keeps selling down. Look at GE — they continue not to want to own that name. The retailers, XRT, they continue to avoid that. There is fundamental research happening and people are deciding this is where I want to be and this is where I don't. And I think that's a really, really healthy market," he said.

