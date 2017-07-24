Martin Shkreli will not testify at his securities fraud trial, 'pharma bro' reveals

The biggest mouth in pharmaceuticals is keeping quiet — for once.

"Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli on Monday said he will not testify in his own defense at his securities fraud trial in Brooklyn, New York, federal court.

Shkreli's decision was not surprising, because of the risk he ran from facing a blistering cross-examination by prosecutors, who have a huge trove of questionable prior statements by Shkreli to use against him.

While Shkreli has teed off on prosecutors to reporters earlier at his trial, and continues to spout off on Facebook, he apparently has less nerve when it comes to going on the record for jurors who will decide his fate.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto asked Shkreli if he was making the decision not to take the witness stand after consulting with his four defense lawyers and understanding he has a right to testify.

"Correct," Shkreli told the judge at the end of Monday's court session, after jurors were dismissed from the courtroom.

Prosecutors could conclude their case as early as Tuesday. It is not clear if the defense will call any witnesses.

Shkreli, 34, is accused of defrauding multiple investors in two hedge funds he ran by lying to them about the performance of those funds. Prosecutors said that as he was boasting of returns that outpaced a major financial index, he was actually steadily losing money.