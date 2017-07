A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit down on what will be another day filled with major earnings reports.

TRUMP PROBE/RUSSIA

-Presidential advisor Jared Kushner has released a statement saying he had four contacts with Russians or Russian officials during the election and transition and that none of them were improper.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-KKR is buying WebMD for about $2.8 billion.