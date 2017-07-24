    ×

    Moving from paper-filled warehouses to digital storage doesn't have to mean layoffs: CEO

    CEO triples revenue by transitioning from paper storage to digital content management
    U.S. Firms Eye Bollywood's Explosive Growth   

    To update GRM Document Management's paper-only storage system to the 21st Century, CEO Avner Schneur said he decided to go digital — and move away from relying on five-story warehouses.

    Schneur said the move to digital in 2011 by transferring paper documents to cloud software that his customers could access online.

    Such a technological transition could have easily led to a high number of layoffs at GRM, but Schneur said he was able to minimize turnover by hiring "digital quarterbacks" to re-train current employees.

