Poll: Which is your favorite major tech stock reporting earnings this week?

Some of the biggest technology names on Wall Street are set to announce earnings this week that could potentially bring the tech sector's rally to a crashing halt.

Of the four so-called FANG stocks, three are reporting this week: Alphabet, Facebook and Amazon.

Google parent company Alphabet's quarterly earnings report could be a bellwether for technology stocks, according to one trader. Advertising revenue for Alphabet could indicate if ad dollars are also flowing into smaller, tech companies.

Wall Street analysts predict Facebook will earn about 11 percent lower profit this year than they did at the start of the quarter, possibly due to higher capital expenditures.

Experts also think Amazon could be the next FANG stock to surge on the back of strong earnings.

So in this week's Trader Poll, tell us which is your favorite FANG stock.