'I'm trimming these names': See why Kevin O'Leary is pulling back from FANG stocks

Tech stocks' dazzling performance might be giving some investors tunnel vision — but Kevin O'Leary is not one of them.

The blowout performance of the four tech titans known as the "FANG" stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent company Alphabet — has been a boon to the S&P 500, which is currently boasting gains of more than 16 percent from last year. Nearly a quarter of the index's market value is resting on the information technology stocks being led by FANG.

The temptation to keep betting on the fastest horse is difficult to argue against, according to NYSE trader Steve Grasso.

"How do you tell people to rotate into energy when tech has performed the way it has?" said Grasso, a trader at Stuart Frankel & Co., on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Monday.