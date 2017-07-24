Op-Ed: Don't believe the doomsayers, S&P trend strength continues

The long-term GMMA is well separated and has consistent degree of separation. That suggests that investors are very confident about the trend continuing.

The short-term GMMA is also well separated. When the index drops, traders move in very quickly as buyers and stop the index from falling further. This is a very bullish environment. The S&P index has not moved below the lower edge of the short group of moving averages at any time since 2016 November. This shows an even stronger uptrend than the S&P trend between 20012 and 2015.

The degree of separation between the long-term and the short-term GMMA has remained consistent for the past six months. That confirms trend stability and sustainability.

The strong uptrend will end sometime in the future, but there is no indication the trend will end soon. The most common end-of-uptrend patterns are:

Head and shoulder reversal: A long-term pattern takes months to develop

A rounding top: Also a longer-term pattern developing over several months

Significant and sudden compression in the long-term group of averages in the Guppy Multiple Moving Averages indicator on a weekly chart

A break below a long-term uptrend line that has been used as a support level: That has a very low probability on the S&P chart with this trend line around 130 index points below the current index value

A blow-off top pattern: A buying climax with a dramatic increase in the index value and significantly higher volume

A large increase in the VIX: That indicates the market is expecting a significant change in trend. This has not developed

None of those patterns are seen on the S&P index chart.

Rather, analysis of the S&P chart shows a very strong and stable uptrend with no end-of-trend patterns. However, this does not rule out the potential for a retracement and consolidation. That behavior is common in all uptrends and provides a good buying opportunity.

