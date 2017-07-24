The 5 health-care terms every millennial should know

Health-care plans are confusing enough but the industry-specific jargon often used to describe them can make their details even more difficult to decipher.

If you get confused about your options and end up making the wrong health-care choice, you could find yourself with some serious financial stress. Health-care bills are the most common type of debt in collection and represent about 38 percent of total debt collected in the U.S., according to Eligible, a developer of health-care Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).