Trump asks why ‘beleaguered’ Sessions isn't investigating Clinton

President Donald Trump publicly chastised Attorney General Jeff Sessions again Monday, criticizing him for not seeking an investigation of the president's former campaign opponent.

In a morning tweet, Trump questioned why congressional and intelligence committees and the "beleaguered" Sessions are not probing what he called Hillary Clinton's "crimes and Russia relations."

Last week, Trump criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Trump told The New York Times that he would not have appointed Sessions if he had known he would step back from the probe.

Last week, Sessions said he had no plans to leave the job.