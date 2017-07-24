    ×

    Politics

    Trump asks why ‘beleaguered’ Sessions isn't investigating Clinton

    • President Donald Trump again criticizes his Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asking why he is not investigating Hillary Clinton.
    • Trump recently said he would not have appointed Sessions if he knew the attorney general would recuse himself from the Russia investigation.
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions looks during a press conference announcing the outcome of the national health care fraud takedown at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2017.
    Aaron P. Bernstein | Reuters
    President Donald Trump publicly chastised Attorney General Jeff Sessions again Monday, criticizing him for not seeking an investigation of the president's former campaign opponent.

    In a morning tweet, Trump questioned why congressional and intelligence committees and the "beleaguered" Sessions are not probing what he called Hillary Clinton's "crimes and Russia relations."

    Last week, Trump criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Trump told The New York Times that he would not have appointed Sessions if he had known he would step back from the probe.

    Last week, Sessions said he had no plans to leave the job.