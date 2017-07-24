Trump: Senate Republicans 'have not done their job' on ending 'Obamacare nightmare'

President Donald Trump applied fresh pressure to Senate Republicans on Monday as they scramble to move forward with some form of a plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act this week.

In the White House surrounded by people he described as the victims of Obamacare, Trump firmly pushed GOP senators to support a highly unpopular overhaul of the American health-care system. Senate Republicans want to vote Tuesday on a motion to bring some version of a repeal bill up for debate, and the GOP appears to be in jeopardy of not having the support to do so amid party divisions.

"So far, Senate Republicans have not done their job in ending the Obamacare nightmare. They now have a chance, however, to hopefully, hopefully, fix what has been so badly broken for such a long time and that is through replacement of a horrible disaster known as Obamacare," Trump said.

The Senate is pushing for a vote Tuesday on a motion to proceed with a health-care bill, which would allow it to go up for debate and possible amendments. However, Republican leaders have not made clear which plan they want to move forward on once they proceed with the proposal.

At least two of the options face significant opposition from GOP senators. One, the repeal and replacement bill that Trump touted on Monday, made enough conservative and more moderate Republican senators skeptical for it to stall out in recent weeks.

Another, a plan to repeal Obamacare and replace it during a two-year transition period, also lacks support as it could create uncertainty and more instability in health-care markets. Several senators have said they do not want to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan.

Trump, who highlighted cases of increased costs for consumers and insurers leaving the individual marketplace under Obamacare, aimed to increase pressure on senators even before the vote on the motion to proceed.

"Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare, which is what it is," he said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.