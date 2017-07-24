Watch: Jared Kushner speaks after meeting with Senate committee about Russia

[The stream is slated to start at 1:15 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor, speaks Monday after meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Kushner spoke to the panel's staff amid its investigation into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin.

In a statement before the meeting, Kushner denied colluding with Russia and said he had "nothing to hide."