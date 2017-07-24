[The stream is slated to start at 3:15 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump speaks about health care on Monday as Senate Republicans scramble to vote on some form of a plan to repeal Obamacare this week.

On Tuesday, the GOP wants to vote on a health-care bill. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not said exactly which plan the chamber will push forward with as the chances of mustering the needed support among Republicans appears dim.

The Senate could vote on a plan to repeal Obamacare immediately and replace it during a two-year transition period. The chamber could also return to a bill repealing and immediately replacing the law.

McConnell has faced resistance to passing either plan amid party divisions.

Trump, whose own public views on the best way to handle the nation's health-care system have shifted more than once in recent weeks, put more pressure on senators on Monday. He said that now is their "last chance to do the right thing."