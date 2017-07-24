Interns, here's what to do if you make a mistake on the job

I had received an email a day earlier requiring me to present my I-9 verification documents to the human resources coordinator. The directions she sent told me to go to the first floor, down a hallway, it mentioned going past the news room and used "blue carpeted steps" as a landmark.

Still waiting for my own ID, my supervisor temporarily lent me her badge so I could drop off the paperwork — it's needed to enter the offices on every floor.

Finding the location wasn't easy; I wandered around the lobby three times, yet I never found the hallway, the blue carpeted steps or even the news room.

The receptionist at the front desk advised I try the NBC offices at the Rockefeller Center. (NBC has several different locations.) So I Google mapped my way to 30 Rock...right across the street.

That building's security and guest services couldn't decipher the email's instructions either. But as I turned to leave, a security guard stopped me: "Young lady, whose badge is that? It is against the rules to exchange badges. Tell whomever it belongs to that they need to come down to get yelled at. You need to leave the badge here with me."

Uh oh. Not only had I failed to deliver the paperwork, but I just got my supervisor's badge confiscated. I immediately expected the worst — my supervisor would get fired, leading to my own termination. I also had to tell her all of this.

So what do you do when you make a mistake as an intern? According to experts, the best course of action is to admit your mistake, immediately address the issue and become more aware in the future.