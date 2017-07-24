You may soon be able to trade options on bitcoin, ethereum

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Monday it unanimously approved digital currency-trading platform LedgerX for clearing derivatives.
LedgerX initially plans to clear bitcoin options, the release said.
"A U.S. federally-regulated venue for derivative contracts settling in digital currencies opens the market to a much larger customer base," Paul L. Chou, LedgerX CEO, said in a separate release from the trading firm.
"We are seeing strong demand from institutions that previously could not participate in the bitcoin market due to compliance restrictions against unregulated venues," Chou said, noting a desire for assets that aren't correlated with the broader stock market.
The firm plans to launch bitcoin options in early fall, and ethereum options "within a few months," Chou told CNBC in a phone interview. That will mark the first federally supervised options venue for bitcoin.