A deal could be coming soon for the owner of HGTV and the Food Network, sources say

    Kenneth W. Lowe, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell at NASDAQ on June 2, 2016 in New York City.
    Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images
    A deal for Scripps Networks Interactive could come together soon, as the family behind the media company is said to want 50 percent in cash, sources told CNBC.

    Scripps, home to the HGTV and Food Network lifestyle channels among others, has been talking to Viacom and Discovery Communications, it was reported last week. Any deal has a rolling deadline, the sources told CNBC.

    Scripps shares are up 12 percent this year, including a 2 percent gain Tuesday. The company has a market value of $10 billion, according to FactSet.

    Discovery, with a market value of $9.9 billion, and Viacom, valued around $14.8 billion, are battling for Scripps to bolster their offerings in a market that has been fragmented by consumers dumping cable for streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

