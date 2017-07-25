Armed with a few more decades of basic knowledge about how N. gonorrhoeae interacts with the body, plus more detailed DNA sequencing, researchers are applying creative new tactics to developing a vaccine. "What we found in our studies is that N. gonorrhoeae has the capacity to suppress the development of an immune response against it. This gives us an entirely new way of looking at the infection," says Michael Russell, a professor emeritus of microbiology and immunology, and oral biology at the Witebsky Center for Microbial Pathogenesis and Immunology at the University of Buffalo.

For the past several years, Russell and his collaborators have been developing a new kind of vaccine, based on a cancer treatment. It's designed to boost the immune response at the same time as the body is faced with inactive cells of N. gonorrhoeae, countering the bacteria's typical immunosuppressive mechanisms.

So far, mice have retained immunity for up to six months with this technique. Russell speculates that his lab could have a vaccine in clinical trials in the next five to 10 years, but there are some important questions to answer first. They want to better understand the mechanisms that make their vaccine successful, and make sure the immune response the technique elicits doesn't itself cause damage.

More from Modern Medicine:

Joe Biden's moonshot to crack the code on cancer, one of the biggest killers in America

Crisis in America: Medical experts use new tech tools to combat the organ transplant shortage

Fat freezing helps doctors enhance physiques, and their revenue

Scott Gray-Owen, a professor of molecular genetics at the University of Toronto, has come up with another possible target for a vaccine. He and his collaborators have found a unique protein on the surface of N. gonorrhoeae that the bacteria uses to retrieve iron from its host. It's one of the few things that stay constant on the surface of N. gonorrhoeae, which makes it a good target for a vaccine, Owen says.

His team is now working on isolating the protein from a few different strains of N. gonorrhoeae and creating a proper adjuvant, the chemical in a vaccine that indicates to the immune system that something is hazardous. Because of how the vaccine works, they've been able to test it on pigs and cows, addressing other bacterial infections that bind to their cells the same way. "Economically, it's important for the health of these animals, but it's also exciting because it's a proof of concept," he says. He hopes to start clinical trials within a decade.

There are similar and related research efforts under way. Peter Rice and Sanjay Ram, at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, are testing a vaccine candidate of their own. Other researchers are working to better understand the bacteria's biology — Kate Sieb, a microbiologist at the Institute for Glycomics at Griffith University in Australia, is analyzing N. gonorrhoeae's genetic code to identify possible new targets for future vaccines.