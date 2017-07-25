After-hours buzz: AMD, X, AKAM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices shot up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading. The semiconductor company posted higher-than-expected earnings and revenue, as well as strong guidance for the next fiscal quarter.

AT&T's shares rose more than 2 percent in extended trading after the telecommunications giant beat estimates on its second-quarter earnings report.

Shares of Texas Instruments climbed more than 2 percent in after-hours trading. The technology company beat analysts' consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters for the second quarter, reporting earnings of $1.03 per share on revenues of $3.69 billion.

Chiptole's shares rose nearly 4 percent in extended trading. Despite a flurry of negative press, the fast-casual chain's second-quarter earnings topped analysts' expectations, although revenue fell short.

Shares of U.S. Steel spiked nearly 10 percent in after-hours trading. The steel manufacturer announced second-quarter results that easily topped analysts' expectations.

Shares of Wynn Resorts fell more than 4 percent in extended trading. The company posted higher-than-expected earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion, although revenue at was a bit soft at properties beyond Wynn Macau.

Akamai's shares dropped more than 7 percent in extended trading. The cloud-based content delivery company edged out estimates in its second-quarter earnings report, but it offered weak third-quarter earnings and revenue guidance.

Shares of Blue Apron fell more than 2 percent in extended trading after the meal kit delivery company announced the resignation of COO and co-founder Matthew Wadiak after the bell.