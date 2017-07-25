As 5 Dow components report earnings, futures take off

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning despite pressure coming from a sharp premarket decline in Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) after worse than expected second-quarter performance in per-click and traffic acquisition costs. (CNBC)

Alphabet, late Monday, also reported a steep drop in second-quarter profit due to a $2.74 billion fine European antitrust regulators levied on Google. But overall, Alphabet's adjusted earnings and revenue beat expectations. (CNBC)

The Nasdaq would need to overcome Alphabet's drop to add to Monday's record high close. The direction of the Dow and S&P 500, riding three session losing streaks, could depend on earnings from five Dow components this morning. (CNBC)



* Caterpillar jumps 5% on earnings beat (CNBC)

* McDonald's shares soar on earnings and revenue beats (CNBC)

* DuPont beats on strong demand in agriculture business (Reuters)

* United Technologies quarterly revenue rises 2.7% (Reuters)

* 3M beats on earnings, but misses on revenue (Press Release)

General Motors (GM) reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat expectations. The automaker reported $3.5 billion in profits for North America, but its U.S. car sales are down more than 18 percent so far this year. (CNBC)



* After the bell: AT&T, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Advanced Micro Devices, and Amgen (CNBC)

Michael Kors (KORS) this morning agreed to buy for nearly $1.2 billion upscale shoe maker Jimmy Choo, whose shares in London trading were soaring about 17 percent. Current CEO Pierre Denis will continue to run Jimmy Choo after the sale closes. (CNBC)

An activist investor acquired a stake in Barnes & Noble (BKS) and is calling on the retailer to consider selling itself in order to unlock more value in the brick-and-mortar book business. Barnes & Noble shares were surging about 14 percent in the premarket. (CNBC)

Respondents to the CNBC Fed Survey have marked down their expectations for Fed rate increases and for fiscal policy stimulus from Congress and the Trump administration. And there's growing worry that the stock market could be set up for a fall.



The Fed kicks off its two-day July meeting this morning. No interest rate hike is expected when central bankers release their monetary policy statement tomorrow afternoon. The Fed increased rates in June for the second time this year. (CNBC Trading Nation)



* S&P/Case-Shiller's May home prices at 9 a.m. ET; July consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET (CNBC)

* Oil prices rise for a second day after Saudis pledge to curb exports (Reuters)