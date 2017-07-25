As 5 Dow components report earnings, futures take off

IN THE NEWS TODAY
Sen. John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, returns to Washington today to give Republicans a crucial vote in support of a motion to proceed with debate on the GOP's health care legislation. (CNBC)
In a morning tweetstorm, Trump praised McCain as "brave" while again bashing Obamacare. The president also continued to criticize his Attorney General Jeff Sessions and to call for an investigation of what he calls "Hillary Clinton crimes." Trump also blasted what he called a Jared Kushner "witch hunt." (CNBC)
* Trump accuses The Washington Post of 'fabricating' facts in its US-Syria report (USA Today)
Trump's son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner returns to Capitol Hill today for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators looking into possible administration ties to Russia and Moscow's interference in the 2016 election. (AP)
* Kushner Day 1: I did not collude with Russia, my actions were 'proper' (CNBC)
* House expected to approve Russia sanctions bill limiting Trump's influence (Reuters)
China's privately held HNA Group awaits approval from U.S. regulators to complete its purchase of SkyBridge Capital, a New York investment fund founded by Anthony Scaramucci who recently became Trump's communications director. (CNBC)
After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's weekend criticism of Elon Musk's fears over the disruption of artificial intelligence and doomsday predictions, Musk tweeted early this morning that Zuckerberg's understanding of the future of AI is "limited." (CNBC)
* Nasdaq acquires a UK software firm that uses A.I. to sniff out rogue traders (CNBC)
Japan's SoftBank has reportedly approached Uber about buying a multibillion dollar stake. Talks were said to be preliminary and contingent on Uber hiring a new CEO. SoftBank already has investments in three ride-hailing companies in Asia. (WSJ)
SoftBank, Shell weigh bids for Asia renewables firm worth up to $5 billion (Reuters)
EARNINGS SEASON
Eli Lilly (LLY) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.11 per share, 6 cents above estimates. Revenue was above forecast as well. The drugmaker raised its adjusted full-year forecast as well as its bottom line is boosted by the success of newer products.
PulteGroup (PHM) came in 6 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 47 cents per share, though revenue was very slightly below forecasts. The third largest U.S. homebuilder sold more houses at higher prices and saw a 12.3 percent jump in new orders.
Centene (CNC) beat estimates by 27 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.59 per share, with revenue also coming in above forecasts. The health insurer's bottom line was boosted by growth in its Obamacare business as well as increased enrollment in its Medicaid plans.
STOCKS TO WATCH
Goldman Sachs (GS) is pulling back from its market making activities in exchange-traded funds, according to the Wall Street Journal, which said the firm has slashed the number of funds it supports as a lead market maker.
Citigroup (C) will hold its first investor conference since the financial crisis today. About 250 analysts and investors will attend the meeting in New York, and the gathering will also be available online.
Toyota (TM) is developing an electric car that charges faster and drives further than current models, according to a Tokyo newspaper, with the company aiming to start selling the new vehicle in 2022.
Wal-Mart (WMT) has expanded its partnership with China-based e-commerce firm JD.com (JD). The two companies will expand integration of their platforms, supply chains, and customer resources in China.