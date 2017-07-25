Blue Apron co-founder steps aside amid post-IPO jitters

Blue Apron is shaking up its leadership — and it means co-founder Matthew Wadiak is out of the C-Suite.

Co-founder and chief operating officer Wadiak will transition to a senior advisory role, the company announced on Tuesday. Blue Apron's seasoned executives in charge of supply chain and operations are being elevated and will now report to CEO Matt Salzberg, the meal-kit company said in a statement.

"As a co-founder and member of our executive leadership team, Matt Wadiak has played an instrumental role in driving forward Blue Apron's mission to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone," Salzberg said in a statement.

"His contributions to the company have been immeasurable and we thank Matt for his unwavering dedication over the past five years."

Shares fell more than 1 percent after-hours, erasing gains from Tuesday's regular session.

Blue Apron shares have languished since the start-up went public earlier this summer. Analysts have cited the unexpected merger between Whole Foods and Amazon as part of the drag on Blue Apron, especially since Amazon is testing the meal kit waters.

The only bright spot for Blue Apron has been the sunny outlook issued by some analysts — many from the same banks that underwrote the IPO.

"We see this hyper-competition as the primary source of Blue Apron's rising costs and slowing growth and an eventual key to both improving," Goldman's Heath Terry wrote in a research note this month.