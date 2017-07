The FOMC is set to begin the first day of its two-day meeting on Tuesday, where the U.S. central bank is expected to look at the current health of the U.S. economy, and contemplate on what they should do next in terms of strategy, interest rates and their balance sheet.

Sticking with central banks, the Bank of Japan released the minutes from its June meeting on Tuesday. In the minutes, some members said the central bank would need to highlight how it would manage policy, and how exiting quantitative easing could affect the BOJ's finances; according to Reuters.

Meanwhile in data, the Philadelphia Fed's non-manufacturing business outlook survey is due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

This will then be followed by the FHFA Home Price Index and S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, both due out around 9.00 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, at 10.00 a.m. ET, consumer confidence data and the Richmond Fed's Survey of Manufacturing Activity are due.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in four-week bills and $26 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday.