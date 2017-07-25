Boston Market could be sold for $400 million

After 10 years of ownership, private equity firm Sun Capital Partners is said to be considering a sale of restaurant chain Boston Market.

Bloomberg Markets first reported the story.

Representatives for Boston Market did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Sun Capital Partners bought the rotisserie chicken restaurant chain from McDonald's for an undisclosed amount in 2007.

Boston Market operates more than 450 restaurants across the U.S., fewer than it had in 2013. When the company filed for bankruptcy in 1998, it operated more than 1,100 stores.

People close to the matter said Boston Market could fetch about $400 million in a sale, Bloomberg reported.