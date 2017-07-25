Season two of CNBC's 'Adventure Capitalists' premieres October 10 at 10p ET/PT

THINK OUTSIDE THE BOARDROOM ON SEASON TWO OF CNBC'S "ADVENTURE CAPITALISTS" PREMIERING TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10 AT 10PM ET/PT

Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East Tapped as New Investor; Thrill-Seeking Investors Dhani Jones and Jeremy Bloom Return

Guest Investors to Include Bode Miller, Shaun Neff, Vernon Davis, Tony Gonzalez, and Kristi Leskinen

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — July 25, 2017 – CNBC has renewed its original series, "Adventure Capitalists," for a sophomore season. Premiering on Tuesday, October 10 at 10PM ET/PT, the six-episode season welcomes new investor, American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist, Shawn Johnson East, who will join returning investors Dhani Jones, former NFL linebacker, and Jeremy Bloom, former world-champion freestyle skier and the first athlete to ski in the Olympics and also to be drafted in the NFL. "Adventure Capitalists" is produced by 3 Ball Entertainment.

In each one-hour episode, four separate entrepreneurs showcase products designed for outdoor adventure. These cutting edge products and inventions run the gamut; from outerwear that can insulate against freezing temperatures (even when wet), to a robotic fishing lure that brings dead bait back to life and a full suspension mountain bike that can trek over any terrain. The adventure capitalists then put these innovations to the test, often in harsh conditions, to determine which are actually worthy of an investment.

In addition to the primary investors who appear in every episode, new this season are guest investors – former Olympic skier Bode Miller; founder of Neff Headwear Shaun Neff; Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis; former NFL star Tony Gonzalez; and former pro freestyle skier and Winter X Games medalist Kristi Leskinen – who will be joining Shawn, Jeremy and Dhani in various episodes to test products and potentially offer investments.

"Adventure Capitalists" is produced by 3 Ball Entertainment with Todd A. Nelson, Ross Weintraub, DJ Nurre, Grady Candler and Jeff Altrock serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for CNBC.

Expeditions/products:

Premiere Episode: Adventure Capitalists - Streets

Air Date: Tuesday, October 10 at 10PM ET/PT

Episode Description: Investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East, and Shaun Neff are in downtown Miami to experience the latest outdoor products designed for the streets – including a three-wheel electric scooter and a smart gauge that can improve driving performance. Will an entrepreneur walk away with the investment deal of a lifetime?

Episode 202: Adventure Capitalists - Ocean

Air Date: Tuesday, October 17 at 10PM ET/PT

Episode Description: Investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East, and Vernon Davis make their way to the Florida Coast to test adventure products designed for the water – including an anti-fogging solution that can be applied to goggles (among other things) and is designed to work under the most demanding conditions, as well as a device that brings dead bait back to life! Will a lucky entrepreneur walk away with a big money investment?

Episode 203: Adventure Capitalists – Sandstone Country

Air Date: Tuesday, October 24 at 10PM ET/PT

Episode Description: Investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East, and Tony Gonzalez traverse Utah's Moab desert to test rugged outdoor products – including a revolutionary new mountain bike and a pontoon boat equipped with a hammock. Will they put their money behind an entrepreneur in need of investment?

Episode 204: Adventure Capitalists - Canyonlands

Air Date: Tuesday, October 31 at 10PM ET/PT

Episode Description: With majestic Utah canyons as the backdrop, investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East, and Kristi Leskinen test new adventure products – including an all-wheel drive motorcycle and an easy to use slingshot. Are they willing to shell out big bucks to fund the big dreams of a talented entrepreneur?

Episode 205: Adventure Capitalists - Snow

Air Date: Tuesday, November 7 at 10PM ET/PT

Episode Description: Investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East, and Bode Miller travel deep into the Canadian Rockies to test new cutting edge adventure products – including a line of women's skis and a conversion kit that enables dirt bikes to ride in deep snow. Which resourceful entrepreneur will earn a life-changing investment?

Episode 206: Adventure Capitalists - Ice

Air Date: Tuesday, November 14 at 10PM ET/PT

Episode Description: Investors Jeremy Bloom, Dhani Jones, Shawn Johnson East, and Bode Miller continue their trek through the Canadian Rockies to try out the latest and greatest adventure products – including a ski bike and ultra-protective gloves. Will an up and coming entrepreneur receive a six-figure investment?

