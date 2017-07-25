Cramer's lightning round: Remember my order for the top semiconductor equipment stocks   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Ultra Clean Holdings: "Look, if we're going to do semi[conductor] equipment, remember the order: We like Lam Research first. Then we like Applied Materials. And then we like KLA-Tencor. And that's the order that we're keeping."

Hertz: "OK, very interesting. Hertz's stock has come back without the company coming back. I think that's because somehow, the price of used cars has gone up. I'm looking at CarMax. It's going up. That's my thesis."

Fastenal: "It's a cheap stock. I can't go either way on it because there's so many other guys who are killing it. I mean, really, if you want an industrial, why not go with a Honeywell? Why do we have to go down there? Honestly. Let's go to Honeywell."

AES Corp.: "It's fine. You get the 4 percent yield. It kind of does nothing. You know, there's real no catalyst. You didn't give me a catalyst, and I don't have one."

PTC Therapeutics: "You've got yourself a real binary situation there. We stopped recommending these. We stopped after Alder Bio. We decided, you know what, they're too hard for us. They're just too hard."

Petmed Express: "You're a genius because you know that the humanization of pets only has a couple of players, Idexx [Laboratories] and PetMed Express. I'm not backing away even up here."

Macy's: "I think the whole group – I think Nordstrom is going to get a deal, I think Macy's is probably done going down. I think when you drop the February month, you're going to see better numbers. But I suggest you buy PVH even up here. We'd rather have the arms dealer that sells everywhere than one particular company."

Cutera: "Aesthetic lasers. Look, if it's aesthetics, I'm going to go to the king of aesthetics, a stock owned by my charitable trust – you can follow along at ActionAlertsPlus.com – Allergan, which actually broke out today and then slipped back."

Valeant: "I think that [CEO] Joe Papa has done the right thing. He has paid down enough debt that he's got some breathing room to be able to have the stock go higher. I think it can go to $20. Now, where was I at $15? He wasn't paying down the debt fast enough. Now he is."