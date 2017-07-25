General Motors reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Tuesday.

Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:

EPS: $ 1.89 vs. $1.69 expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $ 37 billion vs. $40.15 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters

In the second quarter, GM said it would temporarily shut down production at some of its factories, including the plant where the company is making its recently released all-electric Chevrolet Bolt.

GM has also been in talks with the United Auto Workers about the threat slumping car sales pose to factory jobs, Reuters reported Thursday.

Reuters also reported GM also may eliminate six models from its lineup, including the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala, Chevrolet Sonic, and Chevrolet Volt, a hybrid.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.