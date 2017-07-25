Greece is selling bonds again, but they’re not out of the woods yet

Greece is making its return to the market Tuesday after a three-year absence with the sale of a five-year bond. Analysts have applauded the timing but caution the country is still in the hands of international creditors.

The Greek Debt Agency is issuing a five year bond maturing in 2022 with a coupon rate of 4.75 percent. According to a source close to the situation, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, there seems to be high appetite from investors and an expected yield near 4.5 percent.

Tuesday's bond sale is a key milestone for the troubled Greek economy, which has been under economic surveillance since 2010. Athens tapped the markets in 2014, but shortly after the country was asking for a third financial bailout. The Greek government says this time is different and Athens is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

The Greek finance ministry wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Tuesday.

In an interview to the Guardian on Monday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said: "We can now say with certainty that the economy is on the up … Slowly, slowly, what nobody believed could happen, will happen. We will extract the country from the crisis … and in the end that will be judged."