Hot mic caught two senators discussing Trump and the federal budget, report says

Two senators were heard on a hot mic after a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday discussing the federal budget and the president in unflattering terms, The Washington Post reports.

The Washington Post reports Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., says, "I think he's crazy," apparently referring to President Donald Trump.

"I'm worried," Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, replies, according to the newspaper.

Collins and Reed were speaking after their subcommittee meeting ended. Collins is the chairman and Reed is the ranking member of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

According to the Post, the two then speak about the federal budget and Trump's requests for it:

"Oof," Reed says. "You know, this thing — if we don't get a budget deal, we're going to be paralyzed."

"I know," Collins replies.

"[Department of Defense] is going to be paralyzed, everybody is going to be paralyzed," Reed says.

The press secretary for Reed, Chip Unruh, issued the following comment to CNBC:

"Senator Reed was just letting Senator Collins know he's in her corner," his statement read. "He has said it publicly and said it privately: the Trump Administration is behaving erratically and irresponsibly. For the good of the country, the President needs to start focusing on the budget."

Later, according to the Post, Collins turns to a recent story about Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, who said in a radio interview that if Collins were a man he would challenge her to a duel for opposing the Senate Republicans' Obamacare overhaul bill:

"Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel?" Collins asks.

"I know," Reed replies. "Trust me. Do you know why he challenged you to a duel? 'Cause you could beat the s— out of him."

"Well, he's huge," Collins replies. "And he — I don't mean to be unkind, but he's so unattractive it's unbelievable."

"Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this Playboy bunny?" she continues, probably referring to an infamous photo of Farenthold from 2010.

Collins offered the following comment to CNBC: "Neither weapons nor inappropriate words are the right way to resolve legislative disputes. I received a handwritten apology from Rep. Farenthold late this morning. I accept his apology, and I offer him mine."

Farenthold's office had no comment when reached.