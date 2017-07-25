How to cut your spending and feel good about it

This lack of focus has partly contributed to more than $1 trillion in credit card debt now carried by U.S. consumers, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve. It marks the highest it's been since 2008, leading up to the Great Recession.

Additionally, various research shows that most Americans' efforts to track their expenditures fall short of ideal. A 2103 Gallup poll showed that just 32 percent prepare a "detailed written or computerized household budget" every month.

A Bankrate.com report from 2015 suggested things had improved, with just 18 percent of those surveyed having no budget. Yet most of the responders who said they had one were either using pen and paper or keeping track of it in their head. Just 26 percent used a computer program or phone app.

CFP Robert Wander said that over the last five years or so, his clients increasingly have sought help with the spending piece of their financial life. When he helps them put it in the context of their goals, any changes they make to their budgets become more meaningful.