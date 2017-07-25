How to cut your spending and feel good about it

If you want to rein in your spending, there's a way to make the process easier: Check your values.
"For a lot of people, there's a disconnect between what they say is important and how they're spending their money," said certified financial planner Tammy Wener, co-founder of RW Financial Planning.
It's a phenomenon that a growing number of financial advisors are homing in on as clients need more guidance when it comes to managing their income. Part of the problem, say pros, is that people typically are uninterested in the details of their spending habits until a boiling point is reached.