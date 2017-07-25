First off, let's not ignore what's really happening here. Anti-Trump forces in and out of Washington have successfully "gaslighted" Donald J. Trump over this Russia probe. And let's face it, this is a guy who doesn't seem too hard to gaslight in the first place.

"Gaslighting" is a term culled from the hit 1944 movie "Gaslight" starring Ingrid Bergman, Charles Boyer, and Joseph Cotton that tells the story of how an abusive husband deliberately manipulates the truth and sets off gas leaks inside his wife's rooms to drive her insane. Now, people use the term "gaslighting" to describe the process of deliberately making someone act irrationally.

That's what the constant stream of Democratic politicians' comments, congressional testimony, and mostly news media coverage of the alleged Russian connections to the Trump campaign have done. And it's obvious that when the probes and coverage turn to members of his own family, as it has recently to Donald Trump Jr. and the president's son-in-law Jared Kusher, he pushes back the hardest. On Tuesday, he even sarcastically tweeted about the probe now extending to his pre-teen son:

These kinds of responses may do a good job of proving President Trump is a fighter, but they don't inspire a lot of confidence that he and his administration are keeping their eye on a number of more important policy balls. President Trump needs to find some way to comment much less often about the Russia story and reverse this effective gaslighting effect it clearly has on him. Backing off his public criticism of Sessions and keeping him in the cabinet would be the best way to prove that.

Keep Sessions as the attorney general is Trump's best option.