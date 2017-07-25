Billionaire tech titan Mark Cuban on A.I.: ‘It scares the s--- out of me’

Multi-billionaire tech titan and star of CNBC's "Shark Tank" Mark Cuban says that most people are underestimating the potential of artificial intelligence to change the world we live and work in.

He's especially intimidated by the pace at which new technology advances: "It scares the s--- out of me," says Cuban, speaking to Ozy Fest conference attendees in New York City.

"However much change you saw over the last 10 years with the iPhone, over the last 20 years with the Internet, over the last 30 years with PC's, etc., that is nothing. Nothing!" Cuban says.

"Things are getting faster, processing is getting faster, machines are starting to think," he continues. "And either you make them think for you or they will take your place and do the thinking for you."