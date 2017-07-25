A new rule that raises financial advice standards remains in the crosshairs of opponents, with efforts to overturn it continuing in Congress.

Last week, a House committee approved a measure that would repeal the so-called fiduciary rule — which obligates financial advisors to act in the best interest of clients when it comes to their retirement accounts — and replace it with one allowing disclosures of potential conflicts of interest. Legislators are also working on a draft bill that would not only would adopt a disclosure-based standard but would apply it to all retail accounts, not just retirement money.

Critics of both measures say they do little to prevent investments from being sold that are more beneficial to advisors than to their clients.