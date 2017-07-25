Jurors in the securities fraud trial of Martin Shkreli will hear closing arguments in the case Thursday.

Prosecutors on Tuesday said they will rest their case without calling any more witnesses in their securities fraud case against "Pharma bro" after nearly a month of testimony and evidence.

Defense lawyers for Shkreli, in turn, said that as of Tuesday they do not plan to call any witnesses of their own.

The decision by the defense not to call Shkreli, or any other person, to testify sets the stage for closing statements Thursday.

Jurors in turn could begin deliberating Shkreli's fate on Thursday afternoon, after hearing arguments from lawyers, and instructions from Judge Kiyo Matsumoto.

Shkreli smiled broadly at reporters after the trial ended for the day, and received a warm handshake from his father, who was sitting in the courtroom gallery.

Jurors were given Wednesday off by the judge after prosecutors finished questioning their final witness, an FBI agent.

Shkreli, 34, is charged with defrauding investors in two hedge funds he ran, as well as a drug company he founded, Retrophin.

Prosecutors say that Shkreli lied to investors about the performance of his hedge funds, and then looted stock and cash from Retrophin to pay the investors back their stake in his hedge funds.

Shkreli denies the charges.