Financial advisors are increasingly aware of this threat, with 81 percent saying cybersecurity is a high priority. Yet, just 29 percent say they are "fully prepared to manage and mitigate the risks associated with cybersecurity," according to a study released last September by the Financial Planning Association's Research and Practice Institute.

However, just in the past year, advisors have been upping their security, said Dan Skiles, president of Shareholders Service Group and a past national board member of the FPA. Not only because of what they've seen in the news, but also because some large firms have taken hits and witnessed fraud attempts firsthand.

"The first thing I remind advisors is that … everybody is on the playing field," Skiles said. "There's no spectators in this game, so an advisor cannot be sitting there thinking 'well I'm glad my IT firm is on this' or 'I hope my technology expert is taking care of this,' because the reality is these cyber security attacks can happen to anybody within the firm."