Cyber theft is the fastest-growing crime in the U.S., and cost the global economy more than $450 billion in 2016, with more than 2 billion person records stolen.
By 2021, cyber crime damage costs could hit $6 trillion annually, according to Ernst & Young's 2016-17 Global Information Security Survey.
And companies are experiencing larger breaches, reported IBM. The average size of data breaches increased 1.8 percent in 2017 to more than 24,000 records, according to its 2017 cost of data breach study.