Trump: Senators who oppose Obamacare replacement will have 'a lot of problems'

President Donald Trump kept the heat on Republican senators Tuesday night after they took a key procedural step toward repealing Obamacare.

"Any senator who votes against repeal and replace is telling America that they are fine with the Obamacare nightmare," Trump said at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio. "And I predict they'll have a lot of problems."

Trump did not specify what those "problems" would be. He has previously made a joking reference to at least one senator, Republican Dean Heller of Nevada, losing his seat if he does not support Obamacare replacement efforts.

The Senate on Tuesday voted by the narrowest margin to start debate on the House-passed Obamacare replacement plan and move toward passing its own version of repeal. That is, 50 of 52 Republican senators supported the procedural motion, and Vice President Mike Pence had to cast a tie-breaking vote.

The vote came after weeks of setbacks for Republicans as party divisions stalled multiple versions of their plans to overhaul the American health-care system.

Passing the motion to proceed does not mean Republicans have a consensus on a bill they can pass. The procedural measure starts a complicated period in which senators are expected to float and vote on varying alternatives for reshaping Obamacare. That process started Tuesday night.

Reaching an agreement on a plan to simply repeal parts of the landmark health-care law or replace it still appears difficult.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he hopes to have a measure that can pass the Senate and advance to the House or a conference between the House and Senate by the "end of the week."