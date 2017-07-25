In a morning tweetstorm, Trump goes off on Hillary Clinton, Obamacare and Kushner 'witch hunt'

President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter again on Tuesday morning — this time criticizing his attorney general for not investigating Hillary Clinton and claiming Ukraine tried to hurt his campaign. Trump also bashed Obamacare, praised "brave" Sen. John McCain and blasted what he called a Jared Kushner "witch hunt."

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Trump said Attorney General Jeff Sessions has "taken a very weak position" toward the former Democratic presidential nominee and cited "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign — quietly working to boost Clinton."

Last week, Trump criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign had colluded with the Kremlin. Trump told The New York Times he would not have appointed Sessions if he had known he would step back from the probe. Sessions said he had no plans to leave the job.

The president commented on Senate Republicans' push to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, saying it was a "big day' for health care. McCain, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor, returns to Washington on Tuesday to give Republicans a crucial vote in support of a motion to proceed with debate on the GOP's legislation to repeal Obamacare.

Trump also said his son-in-law and advisor Kushner did "very well" answering inquiries about his contacts with Russia.

Kushner returns to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators looking into possible administration ties to Russia.

— The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.