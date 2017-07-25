Virgin Money optimistic for digital bank development after strong first-half performance

Virgin Money's CEO has said the challenger bank is optimistic for the future of its digital banking platform, and that a balance with physical branches and face to face customer interaction remained paramount to its model.

The bank reported strong profits and a positive outlook in its first half results on Tuesday on the back of a strong U.K. economy.

"I think the economy has performed better than many people's expectations, and my own, since the (Brexit) referendum vote," Jayne-Anne Gadhia, chief executive officer at Virgin Money, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Gadhia added that the business was heavily bolstered by its digital and mobile operations.