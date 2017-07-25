What happened when Warren Buffett auctioned off a wallet with stock advice inside

In legendary investor Warren Buffett's wallet, you'll find photos of his kids and grandkids, a signed $50 bill that he carries for good luck and a card that allows him to eat for free at any McDonald's in Omaha, Neb.

But back in the 90s, he auctioned off a wallet loaded with something even more valuable: A stock tip from the Oracle of Omaha himself.

In 1999, Buffett sold his 20-year-old wallet to the highest bidder for $210,000, with all proceeds going to Girls Inc., a charity that supports young girls in Omaha, The Wall Street Journal reports. To sweeten the deal, he included the name of a "winning" stock inside it.