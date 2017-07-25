Watch Trump hold rally in Ohio after dramatic Senate vote to start Obamacare debate

[The stream is slated to start at 7 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump heads to Ohio on Tuesday night for a campaign-style rally following the Senate's vote to start debate on efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

At the rally, a venue where Trump often speaks off the cuff, he may also address issues like tax reform and manufacturing or even his recent jabs at Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump won Ohio in November and will likely recount that, as well.

Read more:

Senate votes to start debate on Obamacare repeal as Pence is forced to break tie

Trump won't say whether he'll fire Sessions, but says he's 'very disappointed' in attorney general