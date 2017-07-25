Here's where the government gets the money it spends in all 50 US states

Some of the taxes the government draws on to collect money include "a blueberry tax in Maine and a mosquito tax in Alabama," reports cost information site Howmuch.net, which used research from the Tax Foundation to break down how state and local governments raise revenue.

"While the federal tax system is the same for everybody, local and state taxes vary greatly," the site reports. "Some states rely more heavily on one particular tax category, and/or not at all on others." For instance, five states charge no sales tax, including New Hampshire and Delaware, while more than 45 percent of West Virginia's revenue comes from sales taxes.

"The differences between states can be traced to differences in the demography, geography and even the ideology of the various states," Howmuch.net reports.