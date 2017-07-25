VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's where the government gets the money it spends in all 50 US states

Share

Money

Here's where the government gets the money it spends in all 50 US states

Uncle Sam
Getty Images

Some of the taxes the government draws on to collect money include "a blueberry tax in Maine and a mosquito tax in Alabama," reports cost information site Howmuch.net, which used research from the Tax Foundation to break down how state and local governments raise revenue.

"While the federal tax system is the same for everybody, local and state taxes vary greatly," the site reports. "Some states rely more heavily on one particular tax category, and/or not at all on others." For instance, five states charge no sales tax, including New Hampshire and Delaware, while more than 45 percent of West Virginia's revenue comes from sales taxes.

"The differences between states can be traced to differences in the demography, geography and even the ideology of the various states," Howmuch.net reports.

To give you an idea of where local and state authorities are getting their money, CNBC Make It rounded up the sources of state and local tax collection in each state. For reference, here's the national average for these state and local taxes:

Property tax: 31.3 percent
Sales tax: 23.3 percent
Individual income tax: 22.9 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.7 percent
Other taxes: 18.9 percent

Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama.
Sean Pavorie | Getty Images
Birmingham, Alabama.

Property tax: 17.4 percent
Sales tax: 29.7 percent
Individual income tax: 22.7 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.8 percent
Other taxes: 27.4 percent

Alaska

Downtown tourist shopping in Juneau, Alaska
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
Downtown tourist shopping in Juneau, Alaska

Property tax: 34.9 percent
Sales tax: 3.9 percent
Individual income tax: 0.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 7.3 percent
Other taxes: 53.8 percent

Arizona

Tucson, Arizona
Getty Images
Tucson, Arizona

Property tax: 29.5 percent
Sales tax: 39.6 percent
Individual income tax: 15.4 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.6 percent
Other taxes: 13.0 percent

Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Little Rock, Arkansas

Property tax: 18.0 percent
Sales tax: 37.5 percent
Individual income tax: 23.4 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.6 percent
Other taxes: 17.6 percent

California

The Painted Ladies in San Francisco.
Marvin Manabat | Getty Images
The Painted Ladies in San Francisco.

Property tax: 25.4 percent
Sales tax: 22.9 percent
Individual income tax: 32.2 percent
Corporate income tax: 4.2 percent
Other taxes: 15.3 percent

Colorado

Denver, Colorado
Bridget Calip | Getty Image
Denver, Colorado

Property tax: 31.3 percent
Sales tax: 25.8 percent
Individual income tax: 24.2 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.1 percent
Other taxes: 15.7 percent

Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut
Enzo Figueres | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut

Property tax: 38.3 percent
Sales tax: 15.3 percent
Individual income tax: 29.8 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.4 percent
Other taxes: 14.2 percent

Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware
Wilmington, Delaware

Property tax: 18.8 percent
Sales tax: 0.0 percent
Individual income tax: 26.6 percent
Corporate income tax: 6.9 percent
Other taxes: 47.7 percent

Washington, D.C.

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

Property tax: 32.5 percent
Sales tax: 17.8 percent
Individual income tax: 26.3 percent
Corporate income tax: 6.5 percent
Other taxes: 16.9 percent

Florida

Miami, Florida
Getty Images
Miami, Florida

Property tax: 35.7 percent
Sales tax: 35.3 percent
Individual income tax: 0.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.1 percent
Other taxes: 26.0 percent

Georgia

The city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia
Steve Kelley | Getty Images
The city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia

Property tax: 32.2 percent
Sales tax: 26.0 percent
Individual income tax: 26.3 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.8 percent
Other taxes: 12.7 percent

Hawaii

Oahu, Hawaii
Getty Images
Oahu, Hawaii

Property tax: 17.2 percent
Sales tax: 37.6 percent
Individual income tax: 21.5 percent
Corporate income tax: 1.6 percent
Other taxes: 22.2 percent

Idaho

Eagle is just outside of Boise, Idaho
Randy Wells | Getty Images
Eagle is just outside of Boise, Idaho

Property tax: 28.7 percent
Sales tax: 26.0 percent
Individual income tax: 25.3 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.6 percent
Other taxes: 16.4 percent

Illinois

Chicago skyline.
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Chicago skyline.

Property tax: 36.5 percent
Sales tax: 14.2 percent
Individual income tax: 23.5 percent
Corporate income tax: 6.3 percent
Other taxes: 19.5 percent

Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana
f11photo | Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana

Property tax: 25.9 percent
Sales tax: 28.3 percent
Individual income tax: 24.4 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.5 percent
Other taxes: 17.8 percent

Iowa

A view of the Iowa State Capitol building in downtown Des Moines, Iowa.
Stephen Maturen | Getty Images
A view of the Iowa State Capitol building in downtown Des Moines, Iowa.

Property tax: 34.5 percent
Sales tax: 21.5 percent
Individual income tax: 24.1 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.8 percent
Other taxes: 17.1 percent

Kansas

Wichita, Kansas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas

Property tax: 32.8 percent
Sales tax: 30.7 percent
Individual income tax: 19.8 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.6 percent
Other taxes: 14.1 percent

Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky
Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
Louisville, Kentucky

Property tax: 20.4 percent
Sales tax: 19.7 percent
Individual income tax: 31.3 percent
Corporate income tax: 5.1 percent
Other taxes: 23.4 percent

Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Property tax: 21.6 percent
Sales tax: 38.3 percent
Individual income tax: 15.2 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.7 percent
Other taxes: 22.2 percent

Maine

Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor, Maine.
Alan Copson | Getty Images
Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor, Maine.

Property tax: 39.9 percent
Sales tax: 18.7 percent
Individual income tax: 22.1 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.9 percent
Other taxes: 16.4 percent

Maryland

Downtown Baltimore, Maryland
Greg Pease | Getty Images
Downtown Baltimore, Maryland

Property tax: 36.3 percent
Sales tax: 13.6 percent
Individual income tax: 32.6 percent
Corporate income tax: 5.4 percent
Other taxes: 12.1 percent

Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts
Getty Images
Boston, Massachusetts

Property tax: 26.6 percent
Sales tax: 12.5 percent
Individual income tax: 37.4 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.9 percent
Other taxes: 20.5 percent

Michigan

Mackinac Island, Michigan
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Mackinac Island, Michigan

Property tax: 35.4 percent
Sales tax: 23.3 percent
Individual income tax: 22.3 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.4 percent
Other taxes: 16.7 percent

Minnesota

Joggers on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Getty Images
Joggers on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Property tax: 25.0 percent
Sales tax: 18.3 percent
Individual income tax: 31.3 percent
Corporate income tax: 4.3 percent
Other taxes: 21.1 percent

Mississippi

Madison is part of the Jackson metro area in Mississippi
Dosfotos | Design Pics | Getty Images
Madison is part of the Jackson metro area in Mississippi

Property tax: 26.2 percent
Sales tax: 31.5 percent
Individual income tax: 15.9 percent
Corporate income tax: 5.0 percent
Other taxes: 21.4 percent

Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri
Andrew Rich | Getty Images
Kansas City, Missouri

Property tax: 27.6 percent
Sales tax: 26.4 percent
Individual income tax: 27.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.0 percent
Other taxes: 16.9 percent

Montana

View of Bearhat Mountain above Hidden Lake at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park, Montana.
Wolfgang Kaehler | Getty Images
View of Bearhat Mountain above Hidden Lake at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park, Montana.

Property tax: 38.2 percent
Sales tax: 0.0 percent
Individual income tax: 27.1 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.8 percent
Other taxes: 31.0 percent

Nebraska

A host of innovation programs with state backing have given small businesses in Omaha a boost.
Andrew Reese | Getty Images
A host of innovation programs with state backing have given small businesses in Omaha a boost.

Property tax: 26.3 percent
Sales tax: 22.7 percent
Individual income tax: 28.9 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.8 percent
Other taxes: 18.4 percent

Nevada

Genoa, Nevada
jmoor17 | Getty Images
Genoa, Nevada

Property tax: 11.5 percent
Sales tax: 21.1 percent
Individual income tax: 6.9 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.5 percent
Other taxes: 57.1 percent

New Hampshire

Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.

Property tax: 66.1 percent
Sales tax: 0.0 percent
Individual income tax: 1.6 percent
Corporate income tax: 9.4 percent
Other taxes: 22.8 percent

New Jersey

Jersey City, New Jersey
Getty Images
Jersey City, New Jersey

Property tax: 47.5 percent
Sales tax: 15.4 percent
Individual income tax: 20.8 percent
Corporate income tax: 4.1 percent
Other taxes: 12.2 percent

New Mexico

Hot air balloon festival in Albuquerque
Alan Copson | Getty Images
Hot air balloon festival in Albuquerque

Property tax: 18.4 percent
Sales tax: 36.8 percent
Individual income tax: 15.7 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.5 percent
Other taxes: 26.6 percent

New York

View of skyline and commercial real estate in New York City.
Roberto Machado Noa | LightRocket | Getty Images
View of skyline and commercial real estate in New York City.

Property tax: 30.7 percent
Sales tax: 16.5 percent
Individual income tax: 32.1 percent
Corporate income tax: 6.9 percent
Other taxes: 13.7 percent

North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina.
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina.

Property tax: 36.0 percent
Sales tax: 23.0 percent
Individual income tax: 23.1 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.3 percent
Other taxes: 14.5 percent

North Dakota

Bismark, North Dakota
North Dakota Tourism Division
Bismark, North Dakota

Property tax: 24.6 percent
Sales tax: 38.1 percent
Individual income tax: 0.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 0.0 percent
Other taxes: 37.3 percent

Ohio

Columbus, Ohio
Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

Property tax: 28.6 percent
Sales tax: 25.0 percent
Individual income tax: 26.7 percent
Corporate income tax: 0.6 percent
Other taxes: 19.1 percent

Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

Property tax: 17.5 percent
Sales tax: 33.3 percent
Individual income tax: 21.4 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.9 percent
Other taxes: 24.9 percent

Oregon

Portland, Oregon
jose1983 | iStock | Getty Images
Portland, Oregon

Property tax: 32.9 percent
Sales tax: 0.0 percent
Individual income tax: 40.8 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.4 percent
Other taxes: 22.8 percent

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Property tax: 29.8 percent
Sales tax: 16.9 percent
Individual income tax: 25.9 percent
Corporate income tax: 4.6 percent
Other taxes: 22.7 percent

Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island
Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
Providence, Rhode Island

Property tax: 44.6 percent
Sales tax: 16.8 percent
Individual income tax: 20.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.2 percent
Other taxes: 16.4 percent

South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina
Stephen Saks | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina

Property tax: 33.5 percent
Sales tax: 24.1 percent
Individual income tax: 22.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.1 percent
Other taxes: 18.2 percent

South Dakota

South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
South Dakota Capitol Building in Pierre

Property tax: 35.3 percent
Sales tax: 40.4 percent
Individual income tax: 0.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 0.8 percent
Other taxes: 23.4 percent

Tennessee

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Csfotoimages | Getty Images
People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Property tax: 26.8 percent
Sales tax: 40.9 percent
Individual income tax: 1.2 percent
Corporate income tax: 5.8 percent
Other taxes: 25.3 percent

Texas

Houston, Texas
Howard Kingsnorth | Getty Images
Houston, Texas

Property tax: 40.4 percent
Sales tax: 36.0 percent
Individual income tax: 0.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 0.0 percent
Other taxes: 23.6 percent

Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah.
Getty Images
Salt Lake City, Utah.

Property tax: 27.7 percent
Sales tax: 24.3 percent
Individual income tax: 28.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.0 percent
Other taxes: 17.0 percent

Vermont

Montpelier, Vermont.
Sean Pavone Photo | Getty Images
Montpelier, Vermont.

Property tax: 34.7 percent
Sales tax: 13.7 percent
Individual income tax: 31.1 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.1 percent
Other taxes: 18.4 percent

Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Charlottesville, Virginia

Property tax: 42.2 percent
Sales tax: 10.5 percent
Individual income tax: 19.4 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.0 percent
Other taxes: 24.8 percent

Washington

A view of the Seattle skyline.
Zuraimi | Getty Images
A view of the Seattle skyline.

Property tax: 21.5 percent
Sales tax: 16.7 percent
Individual income tax: 24.2 percent
Corporate income tax: 2.8 percent
Other taxes: 34.8 percent

West Virginia

West Virginia Capital Building.
Jodi Jacobson | E+ | Getty Images
West Virginia Capital Building.

Property tax: 29.9 percent
Sales tax: 45.4 percent
Individual income tax: 0.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 0.0 percent
Other taxes: 24.6 percent

Wisconsin

Wausau, Wisconsin
Getty Images
Wausau, Wisconsin

Property tax: 36.2 percent
Sales tax: 18.9 percent
Individual income tax: 25.7 percent
Corporate income tax: 3.7 percent
Other taxes: 15.5 percent

Wyoming

In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million
WitGorski | Getty Images
In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million

Property tax: 35.5 percent
Sales tax: 27.4 percent
Individual income tax: 0.0 percent
Corporate income tax: 0.0 percent
Other taxes: 0.0 percent

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Chart shows exactly how Trump's tax plan could affect you

more from Money