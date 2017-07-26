10 tips to be the intern everybody wants to hire

These days, competition for internships is tough.

When NBC's campus recruiter contacted me about my internship application and I read the word "Congratulations!" the rest of the email faded into a blur. I had finally reached my goal of working for a national media company. I was extremely pumped during the first half of the summer — then came the first day.

I realized I was in the real world.

The nervousness kicked in. It was too late to turn back.

The first two weeks definitely took some adjusting. I learned to use different software programs and worked to meet strict deadlines. Working 40 hours a week and waking up at 8 a.m. was also new to me, being someone who treats 11 a.m. like dawn.

Eventually I got into the groove and earned more responsibilities.

It's not so bad when the hours fly by, and here I am now producing my own stories.

So what is the best way to adjust and succeed at your internship? CNBC Make It talked to some of the best career experts for helpful tips to make the most out of your experience: