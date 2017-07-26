11 jobs that require little to no experience

Looking for a job right out of college can be tough, with even entry-level positions asking for years of prior work experience in their description.

While it seems like every job posted has some level of requirement that will knock a majority of young professionals out of the running, job search platform Glassdoor has created a list of positions that job seekers may be surprised require little to no experience.

The roles featured are based on "no experience required" job searches on Glassdoor, and include job description information and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.