11 jobs that require little to no experience

Millennials
Tetra Images

Looking for a job right out of college can be tough, with even entry-level positions asking for years of prior work experience in their description.

While it seems like every job posted has some level of requirement that will knock a majority of young professionals out of the running, job search platform Glassdoor has created a list of positions that job seekers may be surprised require little to no experience.

The roles featured are based on "no experience required" job searches on Glassdoor, and include job description information and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Milton Brown | Getty Images

Take a look at the below openings if you're looking to break into an industry without an extensive resume:

11. Medical Biller

Average salary: $30,480

Companies hiring: MedRite Urgent Care Center in New York; Supplemental Health Care in California; Accountemps in Illinois

10. Legal Assistant

Average salary: $38,806

Companies hiring: Marion's Inn in California; Star Pro Staffing in Texas; Moore, Masunas & Moore PLLC in Arizona

9. Customer Care Specialist

Average salary: $30,480

Companies hiring: Dell in Slovakia; Givaudan in Singapore; Conduent in Philippines

Pete, an orange tabby kitten, getting an examination by a veterinarian at the Pets I Love Veterinary Hospital on September 21, 2016 in Monroe, NY.
Waring Abbott | Getty Images
Pete, an orange tabby kitten, getting an examination by a veterinarian at the Pets I Love Veterinary Hospital on September 21, 2016 in Monroe, NY.

8. Veterinary Assistant

Average salary: $25,00

Companies hiring: Pima Medical Institute in Washington; Bridge Park Animal Hospital in Georgia; Stanbridge College in California

7. Administrative Assistant

Average Salary: $33,020

Companies hiring: The Springs Living in Oregon; Laradon in Colorado; Carter Bloodcare in Texas

6. Medical Assistant

Average salary: $28,880

Companies hiring: Pima Medical Institute in Washington; Primecare Medical in Maryland; Harbor Health Services in Massachusetts

5. Sales Account Representative

Average salary: $33,060

Companies hiring: Pacific Office Automation in Washington; SITA in Philippines; Oracle in Mexico

Hero Images | Getty Images

4. Real Estate Agent

Average salary: $48,883

Companies hiring: Ben Kinney Companies in Washington; Carrington Real Estate in Maryland, Hohman Homes in Florida, etc.

3. Publicity Assistant or Public Relations Assistant

Average salary: $32,980

Companies hiring: Diamond Consulting in Pennsylvania; Indiana Massage College in Indiana; County of Santa Clara in California, etc.

2. Home Care Aid or Home Health Aid

Average salary: $20,520

Companies hiring: White Glove Placement Inc. in New York; HCR ManorCare in Kansas; VNA Hospice & Palliative Care of Southern California in California. etc.

1. Customer Service Representative

Average salary: $21,080

Companies hiring: Nordia in Canada; Upstat Marketing in Canada; CoreSource in Iowa, etc.

